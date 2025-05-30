BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Time-Traveling Nazi Reviews 80s Movie: Just One of the Guys
Viking S.
Viking S.
11 followers
80 views • 13 hours ago

Sturmführer Steve Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-7707851

Sturmführer Steve Bio: In the spring of 1945, Sturmführer Steve (real name: [REDACTED]) fled Germany in a top-secret aircraft with time-traveling capabilities under the command of SS General Hans Kammler and later entered the United States in the year 2025 where he soon began a mission to... review movies.

Just One of the Guys has some hilarious lines, but also some heart. If you like zany 80s movies, it is a must-see.

All content is satire. You know, funny stuff, like Danger 5 or Hogan's Heroes.


Keywords
comedymoviereviewsantiwokefilmreviewsthirdreich80smovies80scomediescomedymovies
