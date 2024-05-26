Create New Account
UPDATE! - OVER 30 PALESTINIANS MURDERED after Israel Deliberately Targeted Tents for the Displaced near the UNRWA Barracks in west Rafah - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

UPDATE | OVER 30 PALESTINIANS MURDERED after Israel deliberately targeted tents for the displaced near the UNRWA barracks in west Rafah.

Bodies are burning and the toll continues to rise.

iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank

