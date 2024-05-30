Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bogdan Self propelled Gun of Ukraine repeatedly deactivated by Russia
channel image
The Prisoner
9116 Subscribers
Shop now
147 views
Published 14 hours ago

Ukrainian-made 2S22 "Bogdan" 155 mm self-propelled gun, the sixth in a row removed in the past month by Russian drone strike. Lancet-3 burned the equipment in Nova Sloboda in Sumy, after Bogdan's previous transfer to Borshcheva in Kharkov was detected in operation, but was destroyed by Lancet.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
sumy2s22 bogdan155 mm self-propelled gunnova sloboda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket