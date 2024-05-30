Bogdan Self propelled Gun of Ukraine repeatedly deactivated by Russia

Ukrainian-made 2S22 "Bogdan" 155 mm self-propelled gun, the sixth in a row removed in the past month by Russian drone strike. Lancet-3 burned the equipment in Nova Sloboda in Sumy, after Bogdan's previous transfer to Borshcheva in Kharkov was detected in operation, but was destroyed by Lancet.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.