Bogdan Self propelled Gun of Ukraine repeatedly deactivated by Russia

Ukrainian-made 2S22 "Bogdan" 155 mm self-propelled gun, the sixth in a row removed in the past month by Russian drone strike. Lancet-3 burned the equipment in Nova Sloboda in Sumy, after Bogdan's previous transfer to Borshcheva in Kharkov was detected in operation, but was destroyed by Lancet.

