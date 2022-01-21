5 PROTESTERS ARRESTED AND CHILD WALKED OUT OF NYC MUSEUM BY POLICE

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Wardo-Rants
January 19 2022 Manhattan, New York – a Group of anti-mandate protesters went into Museum of Natural History to protest vaccine mandates. In accordance with the New York City vaccine requirement, you must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the Museum. 5 Antimandate protesters arrested and 1 child walked out by police from Museum of Natural History after refusing to provide vaccination cards.