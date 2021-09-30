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Covid-19 Is The Greatest Psy-op Ever Implemented! # MedicalTyranny #Plandemic #Scamdemmic
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371 views • September 30, 2021
They basically weaponized a virus (common flu) in a lab, and unleashed it on the world. Then they mandated that everybody wear masks which caused bacterial infections in the lungs. They would go to the hospital, and since the PCR tests were calibrated high, they would test positive. Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test, actually said that you will get 96% false positives. The hospitals were being monetized for positive cases and even more for deaths. So there never were millions of Covid-19 positive cases in America. This is simply bullshit! The tests were set to be highly inaccurate. They were even diagnosing A-Symptomatic people, with zero symptoms, as being positive of Covid-19. Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test, established that the ideal cycle is 28 in order for the PCR test to be accurate. The FDA, CDC, NIH, and Dr Fauci mandated, from March 2020 up until recently, that all PCR tests had to be run at 45 cycles, and this produced the 96% false positives. The LARGE MAJORITY of the positive cases around the world were false positives. They were even diagnosing A-Symptomatic people, with zero symptoms, as being positive of Covid-19. Oh yeah, and did I mention that Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test, conveniently died months before Covid. He died right after slamming Dr Anthony Fauci by calling him a liar. He also strongly criticized Fauci’s understanding of science, while revealing that the PCR test is not suitable as a diagnostic tool. For example... the way it is being used for Covid-19.
And this is just the tip of the iceberg... This is #CrimesAgainstHumanity
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #NurembergCode #DepopulationAgenda #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech
And this is just the tip of the iceberg... This is #CrimesAgainstHumanity
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #NurembergCode #DepopulationAgenda #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech
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