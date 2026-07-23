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US bases in Jordan were punished again destroying aircraft hangars
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The Aerospace Force of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched heavy missile and drone attacks on US bases in  Jordan under Operation Nasr 2 – Wave 25, with King Faisal Base and Prince Hassan Base being attacked in the initial wave. The military released footage on July 22, 2026, showing a diverse arsenal of missiles, using solid and liquid fuel, hitting US bases in the region during the latest consecutive attacks. According to an IRGC statement, the attacks were in response to repeated US acts of aggression, including recent air and missile attacks on Iranian military and civilian centers. Reported targets and damage included: an F-15 maintenance hangar was attacked; a drone preparation hangar was attacked, eight new MQ-9 Reaper drones were completely destroyed before assembly and two additional MQ-9 outside the hangar were heavily damaged; a helicopter storage hangar was attacked causing major damage to two heavy US helicopters; personnel housing facilities were targeted, resulting in a number of casualties and injuries to the attacking forces.

Satellite imagery dated July 22 appears to confirm IRGC reports, showing an aircraft hangar at King Faisal Air Base after today's IRGC attack, which destroyed at least one aircraft warehouse. The hangar was left burning, with plumes of black smoke billowing from the site, indicating that an aircraft inside was disabled, with sources close to the impact saying it hit an F-15. Several other reports claim that aircraft such as C-130 transport planes, fighter jets or helicopters previously parked in the surrounding area appear to have been evacuated. The base in Jordan appears to be evacuating its US Air Force assets after today's IRGC strike. IRGC asserted that these punitive operations are continuing, warning that if the US aggression is not halted, Iran is prepared to carry out "regret-inducing operations" that will force public mourning in America.

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jordanoperation nasr 2 - wave 25king faisal baseprince hassan base
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