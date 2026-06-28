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Venezuela Earthquakes 6-24-26 Aftermath Walking The Streets of Caracas - keitohomma
Keito Homma
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VyzGD8-Am58&t
ベネズエラ連続地震の瞬間と大地震が残した爪痕：世界に知ってもらいたいベネズエラの現状
The Moment of successive Earthquakes in Venezuela and the Scars left by Major Earthquakes: What we want the world to know about the current State of Venezuela