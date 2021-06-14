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NURSE STATES EVERYBODY ON COVID FLOOR IN HOSPITAL THE LAST TWO MONTHS WERE THOSE 100% VACCINATED
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1472 views • June 14, 2021
EarthNewspaper.com

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Vaccinate Or Terminate: Nurses Sue After Hospital Threatens Jobs by Ben Swann (4:30)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bHtdHOIOadR1

Registered Nurse And Certified Medical Investigator Swabs Are Coated With Ethylene Oxide (2:18)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X8sNQ0KAKBea

Vaccine Shedding, Nurse Warns, Stay Away From Vaxxed People (8:05)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l5hJnUXvHa2F

Doctors And Nurses Giving The Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Tried As War Criminals by Dr. Vernon Coleman (15:18)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P4fQeUw7FOol

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Interviews Forensic Nurse Rachel Celler (48:00)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SreR5KLGtv5Z

School Nurse, Erin Pein, Who Said Masks Were Harmful To Students Suspended (11:08)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G1PGeUTHsP33

Nurse Rachel Celler, mRNA Injections Are A Satanic Religion (2:44)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rfbgFLeX3D47

Nurses Are Scared To Speak Out, But This One Isn't (9:43)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1QSQgbO0AO6U

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Worldwide Excess Mortality Rate In 2020
Contrary to what most people believe because of the non-stop media brainwashing,
2020 had a proportionately normal year-over-year increase in the excess mortality rate.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/WorldwideExcessMortalityRateIn2020

There Will Be 72,556 Extra Suicides This Year In The United States Because Of The Massive Unemployment
As of May 3, 2020, the cold hard facts are there will be 72,556 extra suicides this year because of the massive unemployment caused by the unprecedented crisis.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ThereWillBe72556ExtraSuicidesThisYear

John Fitzgerald Kennedy Timeline
The Most Comprehensive Timeline On John Fitzgerald Kennedy
by Mark R. Elsis
https://November221963.com

A Violent Insane Asylum
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https://GoogleCensorship.com

The Day The United States Died
Thursday, June 6, 1968
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheDayTheUnitedStatesDied

The Last Significant Person That Had To Be Assassinated
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheLastSignificantPersonThatHadToBeAssassinated

American Exceptionalism
Fifty Ways The American Dream Has Become A Nightmare
by Mark R. Elsis
https://AmericanExceptionalism.net

Love Communities
For Our Future Generations
by Mark R. Elsis
https://LoveCommunities.com

Resonate Love
144 Poems
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Meetings And Stories
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Extinction
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911 Trial
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Stand Down
Exposing NORAD's Wag The 911 Window Dressing Tale
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Holocaust Revisionism
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https://HolocaustRevisionism.com

Hitler's Peace Plans
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https://HitlersPeacePlans.com

Deputy Führer Rudolf Hess
A Courageous Hero For Peace
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https://RudolfHess.net

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