NURSE STATES EVERYBODY ON COVID FLOOR IN HOSPITAL THE LAST TWO MONTHS WERE THOSE 100% VACCINATED

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All The Honest News Fit To Publish
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Vaccinate Or Terminate: Nurses Sue After Hospital Threatens Jobs by Ben Swann (4:30)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bHtdHOIOadR1
Registered Nurse And Certified Medical Investigator Swabs Are Coated With Ethylene Oxide (2:18)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X8sNQ0KAKBea
Vaccine Shedding, Nurse Warns, Stay Away From Vaxxed People (8:05)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l5hJnUXvHa2F
Doctors And Nurses Giving The Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Tried As War Criminals by Dr. Vernon Coleman (15:18)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P4fQeUw7FOol
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Interviews Forensic Nurse Rachel Celler (48:00)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SreR5KLGtv5Z
School Nurse, Erin Pein, Who Said Masks Were Harmful To Students Suspended (11:08)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G1PGeUTHsP33
Nurse Rachel Celler, mRNA Injections Are A Satanic Religion (2:44)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rfbgFLeX3D47
Nurses Are Scared To Speak Out, But This One Isn't (9:43)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1QSQgbO0AO6U
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Mark John Robert David Elsis
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MarkRElsis.com
Articles And Other Creations
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ArticlesAndOtherCreationsByMarkRElsis
Worldwide Excess Mortality Rate In 2020
Contrary to what most people believe because of the non-stop media brainwashing,
2020 had a proportionately normal year-over-year increase in the excess mortality rate.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/WorldwideExcessMortalityRateIn2020
There Will Be 72,556 Extra Suicides This Year In The United States Because Of The Massive Unemployment
As of May 3, 2020, the cold hard facts are there will be 72,556 extra suicides this year because of the massive unemployment caused by the unprecedented crisis.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ThereWillBe72556ExtraSuicidesThisYear
John Fitzgerald Kennedy Timeline
The Most Comprehensive Timeline On John Fitzgerald Kennedy
by Mark R. Elsis
https://November221963.com
A Violent Insane Asylum
by Mark R. Elsis
https://GoogleCensorship.com
The Day The United States Died
Thursday, June 6, 1968
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheDayTheUnitedStatesDied
The Last Significant Person That Had To Be Assassinated
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheLastSignificantPersonThatHadToBeAssassinated
American Exceptionalism
Fifty Ways The American Dream Has Become A Nightmare
by Mark R. Elsis
https://AmericanExceptionalism.net
Love Communities
For Our Future Generations
by Mark R. Elsis
https://LoveCommunities.com
Resonate Love
144 Poems
by Mark R. Elsis
https://ResonateLove.net
Meetings And Stories
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Extinction
by Mark R. Elsis
https://LoveCommunities.com/Extinction
911 Trial
by Mark R. Elsis
https://911Trial.com
Stand Down
Exposing NORAD's Wag The 911 Window Dressing Tale
by Mark R. Elsis
https://StandDown.net
Holocaust Revisionism
by Mark R. Elsis
https://HolocaustRevisionism.com
Hitler's Peace Plans
by Mark R. Elsis
https://HitlersPeacePlans.com
Deputy Führer Rudolf Hess
A Courageous Hero For Peace
by Mark R. Elsis
https://RudolfHess.net
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