Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD


Streamed live on Aug 30, 2022

Dr.SHIVA: Frank Licata, Electrician, Shares How The Truth Freedom Health® System Changed His Life


Frank Licata, Electrician, Shares the power of the Truth Freedom Health® System and how it changed his life. To learn more about Truth Freedom Health® go tohttps://truthfreedomhealth.com/?utm_source=frank


To meet Dr.SHIVA and learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, join our online Open House and orientations every Thursday: https://vashiva.com/orientation/?utm_source=frank

