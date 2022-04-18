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Daily Menu, Healthy Shopping with Sherell in sweet Florida, with Gary Null's camera person
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211 views • April 18, 2022
Personal Chef Sherell goes to the produce section and highlights just some of the Super Foods.
from the archives of Gary Null- putting these reminders up, keep buying food from nature when grocery shopping. This video is nothing compared to the enormous amounts of health-limiting propaganda that is directed at the family every day.
from the archives of Gary Null- putting these reminders up, keep buying food from nature when grocery shopping. This video is nothing compared to the enormous amounts of health-limiting propaganda that is directed at the family every day.
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