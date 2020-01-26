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US Coronavirus Vaccine Patent, US Causalities Reach 34 From Iran Attack, Iraq Protests & Free Assange
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51 views • January 26, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Coronavirus
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-deaths-rise-to-41-in-china-as-outbreak-spreads-to-11-other-countries-11917183
https://themindunleashed.com/2020/01/china-quarantines-46-million-coronavirus-spreads.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/56-million-chinese-lockdown-virus-spreads-australia-malaysia
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/01/24/cdc-confirms-second-us-case-of-coronavirus-chicago-resident-diagnosed.html
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/01/22/is-the-new-deadly-china-virus-a-covert-operation/
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/01/23/china-virus-epidemic-the-gong-show-on-roller-skates/
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/01/24/man-who-pushed-sars-dud-now-pushing-new-chinese-virus/
http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO2&Sect2=HITOFF&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsearch-bool.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&co1=AND&d=PTXT&s1=10130701&OS=10130701&RS=10130701
https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/news/2020/01/pirbright%E2%80%99s-livestock-coronavirus-research-%E2%80%93-your-questions-answered
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/biowarfare/us-army-has-admitted-to-conducting-100s-of-germ-warfare-tests-on-americans/
http://en.hubei.gov.cn/news/newslist/201908/t20190807_1405856.shtml
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2019-10/31/c_138517734_2.htm
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/01/24/798661901/wuhan-coronavirus-101-what-we-do-and-dont-know-about-a-newly-identified-disease
https://news.sky.com/story/uk-officials-formally-recommend-limited-role-for-huawei-in-british-5g-networks-report-11915675
Iran
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/24/616965/US-border-officer-stop-iran-born-traveler
https://sputniknews.com/us/202001231078119321-iranians-barred-from-entering-us-under-trade-investment-visas---dhs-/
https://www.tasnimnews.com/en/news/2020/01/22/2187272/us-deports-iranian-student-despite-court-order
https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.5436384
https://www.cbc.ca/radio/asithappens/as-it-happens-wednesday-edition-1.5436112/canadian-truck-driver-who-shares-last-name-with-iranian-general-says-he-can-t-cross-u-s-border-1.5438078
https://twitter.com/Iran/status/1220814875481427968
https://twitter.com/disruptivesigna/status/1220716223400435714
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1221050418882654214
https://www.rt.com/news/479092-bolivia-twitter-us-soldier-coup-morales/
https://twitter.com/RT_com/status/1220764166463655936
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/24/world/middleeast/iran-iraq-troops-brain-injuries.html
https://twitter.com/BabakTaghvaee1/status/1220834099532849152
https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/24/europe/ukrainian-crash-victim-olena-malakhova-libya-iran-intl/index.html
http://www.iran-daily.com/News/264820.html
https://twitter.com/disruptivesigna/status/1220252697036820480?s=11
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/23/us-envoy-warns-soleimanis-successor-faces-the-same-fate/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/key-soleimani-ally-irgc-commander-shot-dead-my-masked-assassins-motorcycle
***The reaming links are posted in a comment due to lack of allowed space***
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:
https://bitbacker.io/user/tlavagabond/
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/4KFy5YD
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
Coronavirus
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-deaths-rise-to-41-in-china-as-outbreak-spreads-to-11-other-countries-11917183
https://themindunleashed.com/2020/01/china-quarantines-46-million-coronavirus-spreads.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/56-million-chinese-lockdown-virus-spreads-australia-malaysia
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/01/24/cdc-confirms-second-us-case-of-coronavirus-chicago-resident-diagnosed.html
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/01/22/is-the-new-deadly-china-virus-a-covert-operation/
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/01/23/china-virus-epidemic-the-gong-show-on-roller-skates/
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/01/24/man-who-pushed-sars-dud-now-pushing-new-chinese-virus/
http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO2&Sect2=HITOFF&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsearch-bool.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&co1=AND&d=PTXT&s1=10130701&OS=10130701&RS=10130701
https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/news/2020/01/pirbright%E2%80%99s-livestock-coronavirus-research-%E2%80%93-your-questions-answered
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/biowarfare/us-army-has-admitted-to-conducting-100s-of-germ-warfare-tests-on-americans/
http://en.hubei.gov.cn/news/newslist/201908/t20190807_1405856.shtml
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2019-10/31/c_138517734_2.htm
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/01/24/798661901/wuhan-coronavirus-101-what-we-do-and-dont-know-about-a-newly-identified-disease
https://news.sky.com/story/uk-officials-formally-recommend-limited-role-for-huawei-in-british-5g-networks-report-11915675
Iran
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/24/616965/US-border-officer-stop-iran-born-traveler
https://sputniknews.com/us/202001231078119321-iranians-barred-from-entering-us-under-trade-investment-visas---dhs-/
https://www.tasnimnews.com/en/news/2020/01/22/2187272/us-deports-iranian-student-despite-court-order
https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.5436384
https://www.cbc.ca/radio/asithappens/as-it-happens-wednesday-edition-1.5436112/canadian-truck-driver-who-shares-last-name-with-iranian-general-says-he-can-t-cross-u-s-border-1.5438078
https://twitter.com/Iran/status/1220814875481427968
https://twitter.com/disruptivesigna/status/1220716223400435714
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1221050418882654214
https://www.rt.com/news/479092-bolivia-twitter-us-soldier-coup-morales/
https://twitter.com/RT_com/status/1220764166463655936
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/24/world/middleeast/iran-iraq-troops-brain-injuries.html
https://twitter.com/BabakTaghvaee1/status/1220834099532849152
https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/24/europe/ukrainian-crash-victim-olena-malakhova-libya-iran-intl/index.html
http://www.iran-daily.com/News/264820.html
https://twitter.com/disruptivesigna/status/1220252697036820480?s=11
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/23/us-envoy-warns-soleimanis-successor-faces-the-same-fate/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/key-soleimani-ally-irgc-commander-shot-dead-my-masked-assassins-motorcycle
***The reaming links are posted in a comment due to lack of allowed space***
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