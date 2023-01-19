Freedom Leader, Vladislav Sobolev

A freedom leader in Canada, Vlad Sobolev is interviewed by VCC President, Ted Kuntz. Their discussion touches on Vlad’s role in the Trucker’s Convoy and what he learned on the streets of Ottawa. He also shares his life experience while he lived in the Soviet Union and why it is so relevant to current events of today. From previous business involvement in the service fitness and health sectors, he shares his insights and visions for creating proactive actions to ensure a free and empowered future for our children which personally for him, means making plans for a natural birthing clinic.





