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MASKS DON'T WORK..!!! SURGEON GENERAL OF FLORIDA... PUTS THE BS (( MUZZLE )) NON-SENSE TO BED
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240 views • March 10, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
MASKS DON'T WORK ! GET IT IN YOU HEAD !!!
A MESSAGE TO THE MUZZLE TROLLS; from the Surgeon General of Florida...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yr8qD4Fz8nCN/ [SHARE]
--------------------------
On the (known) ADVERSE EFFECTS of PROLONGED MASK USE in CHILDREN
(Dr. José Luis Gettor) https://www.bitchute.com/video/xywt86nQmqNG/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
NHS 'CRIMINALS' (( MUZZLE ZOMBIES )) 'EXPOSED'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i2E22fM2FnDA/ [SHARE]
================
Definition of muzzle:
1 : the projecting jaws and nose of an animal : snout
2a : a fastening or covering for the mouth of an animal used to prevent eating or biting
2b : something (such as censorship) that restrains normal expression
3 : to fit with a muzzle
4 : gag muzzled the regime's critics
Other Words from muzzle:
1. "muzzler"
===============
(video courtesy of) stopNWO @ https://www.bitchute.com/video/51vS0Qjek0pW/
===============
EFFECT of MASK use on GRAPHENE oxide in BLOOD (Dr. Wilfredo Stokes)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DVnkzTbqy5vZ/
The Masque https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDU54wr8uA7e/
MASKS (Dr. Lee Merritt) https://www.bitchute.com/video/ERnUGaHbogq8/
THE MASQUE (Atlantean Prince)
[PT. 01] https://www.bitchute.com/video/7kE9zycYYWgn/
[PT. 02] https://www.bitchute.com/video/X7Rx8jImIObq/
How; Why Most MASK WEARERS... (Will be DEAD or DEMENTED within Ten Years)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4EMgRYSxQ9I7/ (Dr. Vernon Coleman)
THE MASQUE! ...MORE HARM THAN GOOD!!! (Coleman's PROOFS!)
"[BOOK PDF]" http://www.vernoncoleman.com/bannedmaskbook.pdf
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3venDHVaeA7d/
TOXIC MASQUE TYRANNY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0kLNRYPg0Vke/
(Dr. Lee Merritt) Covid, Foochi & PharmaGovCorp. (mASQUE) #OP-CORONA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VZMTlK424adT/
Dr. Lee Merritt #OP-CORONA (Silent Weapons, Covid Masque, Covid Cover)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YcZs0RjOaegm/
(Dr's. Lee Merritt & Sherri Tenpenny) 'Medical Industry Has Become Weaponized Complex'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnMInOQb9dM6/
SILENT WEAPONS For QUIET WARS https://www.bitchute.com/video/qLN232r7hFWh/
Manufacturing of a Mass Psychosis (Can Sanity Return to an Insane World?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MSgNJKRPAcgQ/
100 YEARS OF MASS MIND CONTROL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LlUpEAjCr8gu/
(Alan Watt) Eugenics (through eyes of the cold blooded psykopaths who rule)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XC0yRlUrkGCc/
===========
Mask Studies:
===========
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0306987720333028
https://swprs.org/face-masks-evidence/
================
5 NIH Medicine studies from 2004-2020 all finding verifiable health effects from wearing a face mask, including scientifically verified reduction is blood oxygen level:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29395560/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32590322/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15340662/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26579222/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31159777/
================
Cloth Mask Study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/
================
SOME of the mask studies on efficacy:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.01.20049528v1
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.30.20047217v2
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2006372
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2749214
https://www.cmaj.ca/content/188/8/567
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5779801/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19216002/
https://aaqr.org/articles/aaqr-13-06-oa-0201.pdf
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/
https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/65/11/1934/4068747
https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/bio/23/2/23_61/_pdf/-char/en
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF01658736
https://www.journalofhospitalinfection.com/article/0195-6701(91)90148-2/pdf
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2493952/pdf/annrcse01509-0009.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20200717141836/https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/04/commentary-masks-all-covid-19-not-based-sound-data
https://www.nap.edu/catalog/25776/rapid-expert-consultation-on-the-effectiveness-of-fabric-masks-for-the-covid-19-pandemic-april-8-2020
https://www.nap.edu/read/25776/chapter/1#6
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
https://academic.oup.com/annweh/article/54/7/789/202744
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6599448/
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-1342
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00392-020-01704-y
https://clinmedjournals.org/articles/jide/journal-of-infectious-diseases-and-epidemiology-jide-6-130.php?jid=jide
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1130147308702355
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
MASKS DON'T WORK ! GET IT IN YOU HEAD !!!
A MESSAGE TO THE MUZZLE TROLLS; from the Surgeon General of Florida...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yr8qD4Fz8nCN/ [SHARE]
--------------------------
On the (known) ADVERSE EFFECTS of PROLONGED MASK USE in CHILDREN
(Dr. José Luis Gettor) https://www.bitchute.com/video/xywt86nQmqNG/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
NHS 'CRIMINALS' (( MUZZLE ZOMBIES )) 'EXPOSED'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i2E22fM2FnDA/ [SHARE]
================
Definition of muzzle:
1 : the projecting jaws and nose of an animal : snout
2a : a fastening or covering for the mouth of an animal used to prevent eating or biting
2b : something (such as censorship) that restrains normal expression
3 : to fit with a muzzle
4 : gag muzzled the regime's critics
Other Words from muzzle:
1. "muzzler"
===============
(video courtesy of) stopNWO @ https://www.bitchute.com/video/51vS0Qjek0pW/
===============
EFFECT of MASK use on GRAPHENE oxide in BLOOD (Dr. Wilfredo Stokes)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DVnkzTbqy5vZ/
The Masque https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDU54wr8uA7e/
MASKS (Dr. Lee Merritt) https://www.bitchute.com/video/ERnUGaHbogq8/
THE MASQUE (Atlantean Prince)
[PT. 01] https://www.bitchute.com/video/7kE9zycYYWgn/
[PT. 02] https://www.bitchute.com/video/X7Rx8jImIObq/
How; Why Most MASK WEARERS... (Will be DEAD or DEMENTED within Ten Years)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4EMgRYSxQ9I7/ (Dr. Vernon Coleman)
THE MASQUE! ...MORE HARM THAN GOOD!!! (Coleman's PROOFS!)
"[BOOK PDF]" http://www.vernoncoleman.com/bannedmaskbook.pdf
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3venDHVaeA7d/
TOXIC MASQUE TYRANNY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0kLNRYPg0Vke/
(Dr. Lee Merritt) Covid, Foochi & PharmaGovCorp. (mASQUE) #OP-CORONA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VZMTlK424adT/
Dr. Lee Merritt #OP-CORONA (Silent Weapons, Covid Masque, Covid Cover)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YcZs0RjOaegm/
(Dr's. Lee Merritt & Sherri Tenpenny) 'Medical Industry Has Become Weaponized Complex'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnMInOQb9dM6/
SILENT WEAPONS For QUIET WARS https://www.bitchute.com/video/qLN232r7hFWh/
Manufacturing of a Mass Psychosis (Can Sanity Return to an Insane World?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MSgNJKRPAcgQ/
100 YEARS OF MASS MIND CONTROL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LlUpEAjCr8gu/
(Alan Watt) Eugenics (through eyes of the cold blooded psykopaths who rule)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XC0yRlUrkGCc/
===========
Mask Studies:
===========
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0306987720333028
https://swprs.org/face-masks-evidence/
================
5 NIH Medicine studies from 2004-2020 all finding verifiable health effects from wearing a face mask, including scientifically verified reduction is blood oxygen level:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29395560/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32590322/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15340662/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26579222/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31159777/
================
Cloth Mask Study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/
================
SOME of the mask studies on efficacy:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.01.20049528v1
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.30.20047217v2
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2006372
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2749214
https://www.cmaj.ca/content/188/8/567
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5779801/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19216002/
https://aaqr.org/articles/aaqr-13-06-oa-0201.pdf
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/
https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/65/11/1934/4068747
https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/bio/23/2/23_61/_pdf/-char/en
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF01658736
https://www.journalofhospitalinfection.com/article/0195-6701(91)90148-2/pdf
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2493952/pdf/annrcse01509-0009.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20200717141836/https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/04/commentary-masks-all-covid-19-not-based-sound-data
https://www.nap.edu/catalog/25776/rapid-expert-consultation-on-the-effectiveness-of-fabric-masks-for-the-covid-19-pandemic-april-8-2020
https://www.nap.edu/read/25776/chapter/1#6
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
https://academic.oup.com/annweh/article/54/7/789/202744
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6599448/
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-1342
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00392-020-01704-y
https://clinmedjournals.org/articles/jide/journal-of-infectious-diseases-and-epidemiology-jide-6-130.php?jid=jide
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1130147308702355
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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