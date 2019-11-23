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Joe Biden AND Obama Ukrainian Extortion Quid Pro Quo
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72 views • November 23, 2019
Joe Biden Brags about getting Ukranian Prosecutor Fired
Joe Biden AND Obama Ukrainian Extortion Quid Pro Quo
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
If Obama was in on this like Biden implies, that makes him an accessory to the
Crimes of Extortion for Money - Quid Pro Quo. If Obama did not know Biden
was making this threat, then you can add Lying to Joe Biden's Crimes.
Joe Biden AND Obama Ukrainian Extortion Quid Pro Quo
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
If Obama was in on this like Biden implies, that makes him an accessory to the
Crimes of Extortion for Money - Quid Pro Quo. If Obama did not know Biden
was making this threat, then you can add Lying to Joe Biden's Crimes.
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