P.11 I’m OFF Ivermectin (OFF anti-biotics), for lung infection, plus extras MVI_9894

READ DISCLAIMER BELOW the description!

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/73fe5d0f-2230-4eaa-9089-19389c8ed7d3

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/593947f4-c217-490e-82ba-9933c38f94a7

Watch P. 3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/9dd6452c-ee50-4be1-a656-ff4748beff01

Watch P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/e2d3af8a-095e-4296-8375-6229847275ef

Watch P.5 here: https://www.brighteon.com/1b4b33a0-4bf4-452d-9648-cb94f6ca2f5b

Watch P.6 here: https://www.brighteon.com/4e21a97c-2267-48c0-8a49-15bff521dc3a

Watch P.7 here: https://www.brighteon.com/6592470e-93d1-41ce-b2a4-eada14b4b119

Watch P.8 here: https://www.brighteon.com/45ebf93f-a47a-4dee-aa45-dc559e2df278

Watch P.9 here: https://www.brighteon.com/84ee0d4e-2b93-404b-ad9b-7fe30e034361

Watch P.10 here: https://www.brighteon.com/61fdc81c-7bd9-4b1f-8d6a-a55d26fb2c7d

Description: (Note: change of treatment – I am stopping Ivermectin, and have begun anti-biotics, having take a big turn for the worse, with the memory of my double pneumonia just over a year ago haunting me.) I am in the throes again of a chest-double lung infection, following in my hospitalised daughter’s footsteps, and have begun a daily course of Ivermectin, 20 mg, plus many other things. To see my history with Ivermectin, there are links below, beginning with the first one from September 3rd 2021, titled “P.1 My FIRST Ivermectin dosing via horse paste”, which gives the essentials.

My first trial from September 3rd 2021:

Watch FIRST P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/d6b28b79-8d50-40af-98ea-692ad0bea79d

Watch FIRST P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/a4d917b3-112d-4f62-adee-6c68452ad503

Watch SECOND here: https://www.brighteon.com/859cce3a-72c2-4da9-a789-852f6b5f9f01

Watch THIRD P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3359afd5-3cf1-4a4a-9e89-8dbe41556eba

Watch THIRD P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0f30d42f-82cc-4de3-93d8-3f6b57841ac6

Watch FOURTH here: https://www.brighteon.com/1b854488-eba8-41dd-b7df-d42f7c3b3bd1

Watch FIFTH P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/2917629d-2b6f-4241-bbe1-819a4a7993e4

Watch FIFTH P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/05852b32-5797-4f09-91c0-60b4703917e1

Watch SIXTH here: https://www.brighteon.com/edd556d6-dc6a-442d-922f-23b3b0024c04

DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THIS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. I have done considerable research, and I am confident that Ivermectin, even from horse paste, is effective against respiratory infections, and has a high safety profile. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. [THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL ACTIVE INGREDIENTS WHICH HAVE HIGH HUMAN SAFETY AND EFFICACY STATUS, BUT I HAVE NO PERSONAL EXPERIENCE WITH THEM.]

Here is the link to my demonstration on myself of nebulising with Hydrogen Peroxide and Budesonide: https://www.brighteon.com/e89792f3-d3ed-4211-be55-4ac4bbe73690