And We Know 12.28.2022 Nuremberg 2, real response to COVID,HRC cabal, Trump on TITLE 42, EVIL Groomers! PRAY!
Hope you are having a great week and getting some rest… This video will recap this past week and also shed some light on comms that could be pertinent to the day we are living.. From Fake biden to the real POTUS, more twitter files on COVID, exposing more politicians, Russia, Brazil and gender use…ugh


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v22re48-12.28.22-nurembert-2-real-response-to-covidhrc-cabal-trump-on-title-42-evil.html


