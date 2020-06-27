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Episode #1986 - MONDAY - June  22, 2020 - 6PM
The Pete Santilli Show
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2 views • June 27, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1986 - MONDAY - June  22, 2020 - 6PM
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link -  https://evault.video/view?l=2772721001 


GUEST: Sara Brady, mother of 4 and wife to a police officer. She is a "Pro vaccine safety advocate" and heads "Idahoans for Vaccine Freedom". She was arrested for taking her kids to a Idaho playground.
https://www.facebook.com/supportsarabrady/
https://twitter.com/FreeSaraBrady1
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Interest/Idahoans-for-Vaccine-Freedom-100331681351589/
https://www.gofundme.com/f/SUPPORTSARABRADY

======================================
SHOW NOTES - Episode # 1986 June 22, 2020 - 6PM

HOUR 1 
:00 -0:30: Joe Biden the great imitator  Video, James woods video of cops ignoring people shooting fireworks at each other. George Orwell from 1984.

0:30 - 1:00: John Browne info wars video: BLM is a Trojan horse. Paul Joseph Watson Video: showing black girls make white girl kiss their feet.

HOUR 2

1:00 - 1:30: Guest Sarah Brady, 

1:30 - 2:00: Brian Stelter video interviews woman that was behind Tik Tok scam behind sabotaging Tulsa Trump Rally. Fox News had the  largest amount of people to ever watch. RSBN had 1.1 Million views on their steam covering Trump Rally.

HOUR 3

2:00 - 2:30:  Terrence K Williams upset that they are banning aunt Jemima video! BLM says all the Jesus statues are racist and must come down! 
Description
Kayleigh McEnany update, Fox News  video: Seattle will be taking down CHOP! 

2:30 - 3:00 Andy Ngo.  Video: Robert Kiyosaki told to keep his mouth shut about what’s coming.   Rep Doug Collins calls for an independent prosecutor  into the Brooks shooting in Atlanta. Biden Porshenko audio recording on Ukraine.

====================

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