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24 dead in NY nursing home days after the jab!
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501 views • January 30, 2021
24 dead in NY nursing home days after the jab!
A nursing home in NY that has had no covid deaths since the plandemic started is now reporting 24 dead just 7 days after they started to vaccinate. Let's dig in!
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Here is the episode we did weeks ago on this very topic
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4uBP47oBpcPQ/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/24-dead-and-137-infected-in-nursing-home-after-covid-19-vaccination-previously-they-had-zero-deaths-from-covid.html
https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/2021/01/covid-19-outbreak-at-auburn-nursing-home-infects-137-residents-kills-24.html
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/04/health/coronavirus-vaccine-acip-nursing-homes-question/index.html
A nursing home in NY that has had no covid deaths since the plandemic started is now reporting 24 dead just 7 days after they started to vaccinate. Let's dig in!
If you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreon https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Please feel free to email us as well at [email protected]
If you want the audio only of the show find us here https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Check us out on Rumble as well!
https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Find us on Odysee here!
https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Here is the episode we did weeks ago on this very topic
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4uBP47oBpcPQ/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/24-dead-and-137-infected-in-nursing-home-after-covid-19-vaccination-previously-they-had-zero-deaths-from-covid.html
https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/2021/01/covid-19-outbreak-at-auburn-nursing-home-infects-137-residents-kills-24.html
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/04/health/coronavirus-vaccine-acip-nursing-homes-question/index.html
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