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Wake Up Before Its Too Late - Don't Tell Me I Didn't Warn You.
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124 views • August 20, 2020
The Corona Con NWO Power grab is in full effect. Wake up now before its too late. Don't tell me I didn't warn you.
" Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible. "
~ Bertrand Russell
" Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible. "
~ Bertrand Russell
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