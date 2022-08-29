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COVID-19 Death Shots & The Mark Of The Beast: Here's What You Need To Know!
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
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1680 views • August 29, 2022

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🚨⚠️MUST SHARE VIDEO⚠️🚨

"No, they're NOT blood clots."

Look Into ⬇️

1. Intra-Body Nano Network Administered Through Vax

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=intra-body%20nano%20network%20administered%20through%20vax&ko=-1&ia=web

2. Transhumanism

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Transhumanism&ko=-1&ia=web

3. The Internet of Bodies

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The%20Internet%20Of%20Bodies&ko=-1&ia=web

STEVE'S TAKE: The woman in this video quickly, thoroughly, and effectively breaks down all of the new technology as it relates to the COVID-19 so called "vaccines" and everything I've been talking about around the developed (https://youtu.be/AhSAQTVLkvQ) Microneedle-Patch, Quantum-Dot-Tattoo Mark of the Beast. This is most definitely the Mark of the Beast System!!!

Related Videos:

1. The Mark of the Beast LOOKS LIKE THIS CLOSE UP!!!

https://youtu.be/83oGhpe2vVk

2. The Great Reset, Epstein & Transhumanism | Connecting the Dots

https://rumble.com/vurko0-mel-k-the-great-reset-epstein-and-transhumanism-connecting-the-dots.html

3. Researchers Develop Microneedle Patch for Flu Vaccination

https://youtu.be/AhSAQTVLkvQ

Related Articles:

1. The Microneedle-Patch, Quantum-Dot-Tattoo Mark of the Beast

http://www.christiannewswire.com/index.php?module=releases&task=view&releaseID=85886

2. Introducing Subcutaneous Vaccine Passports

https://freewestmedia.com/2021/11/15/introducing-subcutaneous-vaccine-passports/

3. The ‘Great Reset’ Meets The Internet of Bodies: Manipulating Human Behavior With Authoritarian Surveillance

https://sociable.co/technology/great-reset-meets-internet-of-bodies-manipulating-human-behavior-authoritarian-surveillance/

4. World Economic Forum Unveils New ‘Digital ID’ Plan — And It's TERRIFYING

https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/wef-digital-id-plan

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
healthvaccinessciencetechnologynew world ordersurveillancemedicinebible prophecyilluminatimark of the beastend timesamerican patriots for god and countrytranshumanismblood clotsworld economic forumnano technologydigital idsigns of the timescovid19the great resetvaccine passportsthe internet of bodiesintra-body nano network administered through vaxmicro-needle patchquantum-dot-dattoo
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