COVID-19 Death Shots & The Mark Of The Beast: Here's What You Need To Know!

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🚨⚠️MUST SHARE VIDEO⚠️🚨
"No, they're NOT blood clots."
Look Into ⬇️
1. Intra-Body Nano Network Administered Through Vax
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=intra-body%20nano%20network%20administered%20through%20vax&ko=-1&ia=web
2. Transhumanism
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Transhumanism&ko=-1&ia=web
3. The Internet of Bodies
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The%20Internet%20Of%20Bodies&ko=-1&ia=web
STEVE'S TAKE: The woman in this video quickly, thoroughly, and effectively breaks down all of the new technology as it relates to the COVID-19 so called "vaccines" and everything I've been talking about around the developed (https://youtu.be/AhSAQTVLkvQ) Microneedle-Patch, Quantum-Dot-Tattoo Mark of the Beast. This is most definitely the Mark of the Beast System!!!
Related Videos:
1. The Mark of the Beast LOOKS LIKE THIS CLOSE UP!!!
https://youtu.be/83oGhpe2vVk
2. The Great Reset, Epstein & Transhumanism | Connecting the Dots
https://rumble.com/vurko0-mel-k-the-great-reset-epstein-and-transhumanism-connecting-the-dots.html
3. Researchers Develop Microneedle Patch for Flu Vaccination
https://youtu.be/AhSAQTVLkvQ
Related Articles:
1. The Microneedle-Patch, Quantum-Dot-Tattoo Mark of the Beast
http://www.christiannewswire.com/index.php?module=releases&task=view&releaseID=85886
2. Introducing Subcutaneous Vaccine Passports
https://freewestmedia.com/2021/11/15/introducing-subcutaneous-vaccine-passports/
3. The ‘Great Reset’ Meets The Internet of Bodies: Manipulating Human Behavior With Authoritarian Surveillance
https://sociable.co/technology/great-reset-meets-internet-of-bodies-manipulating-human-behavior-authoritarian-surveillance/
4. World Economic Forum Unveils New ‘Digital ID’ Plan — And It's TERRIFYING
https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/wef-digital-id-plan
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Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!