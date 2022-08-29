COVID-19 Death Shots & The Mark Of The Beast: Here's What You Need To Know!

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🚨⚠️MUST SHARE VIDEO⚠️🚨

"No, they're NOT blood clots."

Look Into ⬇️

1. Intra-Body Nano Network Administered Through Vax

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=intra-body%20nano%20network%20administered%20through%20vax&ko=-1&ia=web

2. Transhumanism

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Transhumanism&ko=-1&ia=web

3. The Internet of Bodies

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The%20Internet%20Of%20Bodies&ko=-1&ia=web

STEVE'S TAKE: The woman in this video quickly, thoroughly, and effectively breaks down all of the new technology as it relates to the COVID-19 so called "vaccines" and everything I've been talking about around the developed (https://youtu.be/AhSAQTVLkvQ) Microneedle-Patch, Quantum-Dot-Tattoo Mark of the Beast. This is most definitely the Mark of the Beast System!!!

Related Videos:

1. The Mark of the Beast LOOKS LIKE THIS CLOSE UP!!!

https://youtu.be/83oGhpe2vVk

2. The Great Reset, Epstein & Transhumanism | Connecting the Dots

https://rumble.com/vurko0-mel-k-the-great-reset-epstein-and-transhumanism-connecting-the-dots.html

3. Researchers Develop Microneedle Patch for Flu Vaccination

https://youtu.be/AhSAQTVLkvQ

Related Articles:

1. The Microneedle-Patch, Quantum-Dot-Tattoo Mark of the Beast

http://www.christiannewswire.com/index.php?module=releases&task=view&releaseID=85886

2. Introducing Subcutaneous Vaccine Passports

https://freewestmedia.com/2021/11/15/introducing-subcutaneous-vaccine-passports/

3. The ‘Great Reset’ Meets The Internet of Bodies: Manipulating Human Behavior With Authoritarian Surveillance

https://sociable.co/technology/great-reset-meets-internet-of-bodies-manipulating-human-behavior-authoritarian-surveillance/

4. World Economic Forum Unveils New ‘Digital ID’ Plan — And It's TERRIFYING

https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/wef-digital-id-plan

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Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

