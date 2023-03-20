Posturing for the Presidential Primary 2024: Donald or DeSantis?

Could Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defeat the 45th President in the Republican Primary? While Ron hasn't made a formal announcement yet, he seems to have what it takes to be a formidable opponent. Donald Trump has been amplifying aggressions in his direction, and even George Soros is impressed!
Highlight from "The Agree to Disagree Show"
https://thenextlevelnews.com
Follow us on Twitter:
Blake @TVsBlakeWalley
Brian @American_Media_
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.