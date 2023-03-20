Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Posturing for the Presidential Primary 2024: Donald or DeSantis?
10 views
channel image
TheNextLevelNews
Published 21 hours ago |

Could Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defeat the 45th President in the Republican Primary? While Ron hasn't made a formal announcement yet, he seems to have what it takes to be a formidable opponent. Donald Trump has been amplifying aggressions in his direction, and even George Soros is impressed!


Highlight from "The Agree to Disagree Show"

https://thenextlevelnews.com


Follow us on Twitter:

Blake @TVsBlakeWalley

Brian @American_Media_

Keywords
trumpfloridapresidentgovernorrepublicangeorge soros2024primaryruthlessdesantis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket