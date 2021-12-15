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The New Testament Manuscripts
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1 view • December 15, 2021
In this video, I discuss how the New Testament manuscripts provide evidence that we are certain that we have the original words that the New Testament authors wrote when describing the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Here I will explain the bibliographical test and show how the New Testament manuscripts are more reliable than any other ancient writings.
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
Keywords
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