The Remnant Church | Don't Allow a Monkeypox-Inspired-Spirit-of-Fear to Impact You!!!

Pastor Leon Benjamin Teaches the Gospel





The Real Remnant Church:

https://therealremnantchurch.com/





The ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum:

https://rumble.com/vzf86u-reawaken-america-tour-momentum-grows.html





Acts 1:8 - “8 But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.”





John 16:8 - "8 And when he is come, he will reprove the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment."





Acts: 2:38 - “38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.”





It's Go Time for God's People: https://rumble.com/v1706lm-all-tyranny-needs-to-gain-a-foothold-is-for-people-of-good-conscience-to-re.html