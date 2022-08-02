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Protect YOUR finances! BUY Gold/Silver NOW!!! PROMO Code B4A
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Beauty for Ashes Show
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41 views • August 02, 2022

Dr. Kirk Elliott is an economist and wealth manager. He holds two PhDs in Public Policy and Administration (Monetary Economics) and Theology. Since 1994 he has been advising clients on safeguarding their assets through strategic implementation of gold and silver in their portfolios. Kirk Elliott PhD Private Advisors serves a global clientele of over 3000 clients and is the fastest growing firm in the industry. He is who I trust when it comes to financial advice and the acquisition of precious metals.  To say it loudly, he’s the ONLY person I trust in the precious metals industry. 

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* New FICO scoring system and it’s impact

* Why gold/silver now?

* Inflation rising highest

* Global reset

* What should ppl do if they have money in stocks now or crypto to protect it

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