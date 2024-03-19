Create New Account
Trump Is WINNING, and Journalists Are Losing Their Minds! | Andrew Klavan
Trump Is WINNING, and Journalists Are Losing Their Minds! With a Biden-Trump rematch bearing down on us like a locomotive and America tied to the tracks screaming “Help! Help!” in a high-pitched voice, corporate media outlets are assigning their best journalists to cover the all-important beat of what Trump will do in their hysterical womanish imaginations if he’s re-elected.


Watch the full episode here: Ep.1172 - https://bit.ly/49UIhBL

