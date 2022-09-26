Stonehenge is FAKE [The Stonehenge Hoax]Stonehenge is FAKE! It s about 100 years old.
https://youtu.be/nm1L7zDZ0GA
The Stonehenge Hoax - By RV
https://www.roxytube.com/v/qNkTr2
STONEHENGE FAKE!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CwZ0SJ1EAXrT/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.