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Elizabeth April Üzenete / Elizabeth April Message about Universe Peace Treaty
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56 views • December 17, 2020
[HUN] A Cabal fél az emberiségtől annak nagy létszáma miatt.
Annyi, hogy mi NE féljünk tőlük és NE működjünk együtt a korlátozásokkal!
Még nekem is irreális kicsit még, mikor épp feltöltöttem ezt a videót.
[ENG] The cabal is scared because of our big numbers.
We just do not afraid of them, do not obey the situation and the restrictions.
It is even unreal now recently, while I am uploading this.
Annyi, hogy mi NE féljünk tőlük és NE működjünk együtt a korlátozásokkal!
Még nekem is irreális kicsit még, mikor épp feltöltöttem ezt a videót.
[ENG] The cabal is scared because of our big numbers.
We just do not afraid of them, do not obey the situation and the restrictions.
It is even unreal now recently, while I am uploading this.
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