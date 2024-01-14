Create New Account
The Alien Agenda and Geopolitics - Dan Armstrong Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/01/14/alien-agenda-and-geopolitics/

Dan rejoins us at the Cosmic Switchboard. In Part 1 Dan talks about Geopolitics and the Alien Agenda. The discussion involves the Blue Beam Psyop which many Surface Level Truthers have fallen for. We discuss the Miami Incident.

In Part 2 Dan does a deep dive into the Alien Control System and how it manifest in the human population.


fake newsfalse flagmind controlmatrixtruthersalien agendageo engineeringelection fraud

