The Alien Agenda and Geopolitics - Dan Armstrong Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/01/14/alien-agenda-and-geopolitics/

Dan rejoins us at the Cosmic Switchboard. In Part 1 Dan talks about Geopolitics and the Alien Agenda. The discussion involves the Blue Beam Psyop which many Surface Level Truthers have fallen for. We discuss the Miami Incident.

In Part 2 Dan does a deep dive into the Alien Control System and how it manifest in the human population.



