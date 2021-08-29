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Politicians ATTACKED At MASSIVE Anti-Vaccine Passport Protest In Italy!.
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400 views • August 29, 2021
Great coverage of a moment when people have had enough!
This should be happening all over the world!! Wake Up Brothers and Sisters! Those once trusted are showing their colors because they feel we are too dumbed down to recognise murder!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/worldalternativemedia
This should be happening all over the world!! Wake Up Brothers and Sisters! Those once trusted are showing their colors because they feel we are too dumbed down to recognise murder!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/worldalternativemedia
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