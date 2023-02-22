Discussing Harry Styles’ Disturbing Gucci Campaign and Artificial Womb Pods - SPOTLIGHT

ATT and DirecTV canceled Newsmax on a major censorship move to block truth tellers
Amy is a Biblical guidance counselor who works with all ages on a wide range of topics at BiblicalGuidanceCounseling.com
Check out the faith-based movie Jesus Revolution with your family this month and get more information at JesusRevolution.movie
Once you begin looking at pop culture through a Biblical lens, you begin to understand why celebrities mock God
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Harry Styles Gucci Campaign: http://bit.ly/3HWhCb2
Handbag Made From Human Spine: http://bit.ly/3XyOgVY
Artificial Wombs Coming Soon: http://bit.ly/3YIhJ0w
Jesus Revolution Trailer: https://bit.ly/3Y1cut8
Jesus Revolution Tickets: https://jesusrevolution.movie/
Counter Culture Mom Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
🔗 CONNECT WITH AMY ROPER
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eyesontheright4.0/
Biblical Guidance Counseling: https://www.biblicalguidancecounseling.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.