Revelatorium Revelations Video Series- E1: INTRODUCTION with INTERVIEW

Hello and welcome everyone to We are in the Golden Age, I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family and proud to announce the commencement of the Revelatorium Revelations Video Series. This is the initial introduction with many Episodes to come. The word smith of the Revelatorium Revelations is taking part in what is going to be numerous interviews, with questions answered, providing us with updates, as well as being with us every step of the way. It's a great honor to introduce, Delahnnovahh - Starr Livingstone. Remember its "not about the messenger, its about the message" There is much to Learn and Understand, It is a very intriguing conversation, packed with information, not only for those with "one foot in" or more, but also to help awaken and properly re-educate those who are still sleeping or lost their way. The Revelatorium Revelations, can be considered pre-school to University in the basic knowledge and understandings of Creation and of the Creators Alpha/Omega, in order to be in loving service to Creation for the Creators Alpha/ omega. The last four paragraphs on the first page of the Revelatorium says it all 'quoted below' 'Do not let the religious overtones of some of the Starrgram topics put you off. The Revelatorium is anything but a religious tome. The first paragraph of every Starrgram proves the point. Likewise, the Revelatorium is on the Christ Table as is and has no other reason or self serving purpose. You are well advised to read the Revelatorium all the way through and question your beliefs rather than to rely on your beliefs and question the Revelatorium. The Revelatorium is a Christ Melchizedek teaching which has been given by grace from the Melchizedek Worlds of the Magellanic Clouds for the benefit of all Humanity and is not intended for self gain or malpractice. Nor is it to be used as fodder for a church. Also, please note that 'The Revelatorium of Alpha and Omega' is a revelatory presentation and is Volume 1 of a three volume set. Volume 2, 'The Intelligent Design of Creation' is also revelatory, disclosing the Intelligent Design by which all of Creation is blueprinted and expressed. 'The Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host' is Volume three, and also comprises a revelatory disclosure. The indexes of all three are presented at the right hand side of every Starrgram for your convenience. Also please note that 'The Revelatorium Revelations' are on the Christ table 'as is'. It is not a scholarly work. It is not intended to stir up a dialogue or controversy. Nor is it a doctrine or personal belief. Nor does it represent a new philosophy, religion or group. Nor is it to be used as fodder for a church. It is a pure Christ teaching to help in your ascension to the fifth dimension two thousand years from now and serves no other purpose. ' Website links:

www.revelatorium.com www.thedesignofcreation.com www.radionicships.com you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&ref=nb_sb_noss, Its a lot easier to gain knowledge and understanding, when its in hand and if the internet goes out, you still have access to the teaching. Full color copy is recommended. So stay tuned for more, thanks for watching, Please subscribe to We are in the Golden Age, For Light and Love with Will serving Creation, I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family, Many Blessings and remember We are in the Golden Age