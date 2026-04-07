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Ben Rubin and Brian Gerrish present today's UK Column News.
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UK Column News — 30th March 2026


Ben Rubin and Brian Gerrish present today's UK Column News.


00:00 Intro

02:00 Iran: King of America and Israel under scrutiny

11:24 Divide & Rule: Deliberate construction of conflict

31:08 Kharg Island: What happens in Hormuz affects us all.

39:03 UKC’s new magazine, The Column: Now available in our shop

41:38 Veterans: Government strategy examined

49:00 Progressive Cabal: Rise of new socialist order

56:35 Israel Interceptors: Situation in Middle East not as reported

1:01:00 BBC Director General: Corporation’s new broom unlikely to sweep clean

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trumpkinguk column newsben rubin and brian gerrish present todays
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