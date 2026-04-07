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UK Column News — 30th March 2026
Ben Rubin and Brian Gerrish present today's UK Column News.
00:00 Intro
02:00 Iran: King of America and Israel under scrutiny
11:24 Divide & Rule: Deliberate construction of conflict
31:08 Kharg Island: What happens in Hormuz affects us all.
39:03 UKC’s new magazine, The Column: Now available in our shop
41:38 Veterans: Government strategy examined
49:00 Progressive Cabal: Rise of new socialist order
56:35 Israel Interceptors: Situation in Middle East not as reported
1:01:00 BBC Director General: Corporation’s new broom unlikely to sweep clean