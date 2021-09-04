Project Dunbar: Central Bankers Roll out Digital Currencies #GreatReset

The Great Reset is upon us as the Bank of International Settlements rolls out digital currencies through Project Dunbar in Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and South Africa.Australia is a hard core medical police state according to The Atlantic Intrastate travel within Australia is also severely restricted. And the government of South Australia, one of the country’s six states, developed and is now testing an app as Orwellian as any in the free world to enforce its quarantine rules. People in South Australia will be forced to download an app that combines facial recognition and geolocation. The state will text them at random times, and thereafter they will have 15 minutes to take a picture of their face in the location where they are supposed to be. Should they fail, the local police department will be sent to follow up in person. “We don’t tell them how often or when, on a random basis they have to reply within 15 minutes,” Premier Steven Marshall explained. “I think every South Australian should feel pretty proud that we are the national pilot for the home-based quarantine app.”Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TVShare and Follow and Subscribe to Weaponized NewsSources: