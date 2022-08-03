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LOCAL POLICE BUSY TARGETING AMERICANS, IGNORING MORE DANGEROUS ILLEGAL ALIEN DRIVERS AND WIDE OPEN BORDER
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
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31 views • August 03, 2022




Every police stop I've observed in Maricopa County(various police depts.)are always of English speaking Americans, none of foreign latinos(mostly illegal residents)who cause a disproportionate # of serious/fatal accidents.


Just a coincidence or a de facto policy to protect dangerous, ctiminal foreigners?

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