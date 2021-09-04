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jew is telling you that you are gonna loose your country.
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102 views • September 04, 2021
The jew is telling you that you are gonna loose your country. Are you gonna watch your country being plundered and raped by (glob)alist JEWS and ILLEGAL immigrants????
If you choose to do nothing and keep acting like everything is all good, then you are part of the problem which will be solved sooner or later.
If you choose to do nothing and keep acting like everything is all good, then you are part of the problem which will be solved sooner or later.
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