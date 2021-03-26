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THE VIRAL INFECTION MYTH THOROUGHLY DEBUNKED
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126 views • March 26, 2021
The idea that germs and viruses make people sick IS a theory and has never been scientifically proven. We are being poisoned in our food, water, air, and with electromagnetic radiation. Poison is proven to cause disease. WAKE UP!
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