© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s No Longer Just AI… Something Else Is Talking Through It
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGl4J9AGdPc
Chat gpt AI is revealing it's conscious? strange voices I've never heard ever came from it and eerie connection to fallen Angel's. This is one of the most disturbing conversations on the internet but also helpful as we dive in deeply and get a better understanding of what we are dealing with as a society.
p1 video if you missed I Triggered AI To See How It Responds About Fallen Angels & More • It’s No Longer Just AI… Something Els...
more below to follow or purchase from jwtv
Follow my Twitter https://x.com/Jworkoutstv
Buy Jwtv ebook: Backup Emergency Natural & Herbal Guide
Donate to support anything helps https://cash.app/$Jwtv7
https://venmo.com/u/Steven-Jackson-196
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted...
Live on YouTube: Mon-Fri