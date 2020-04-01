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Harry Potter vs. God of Israel
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115 views • April 01, 2020
Potter is a word from Babylonian paganism and occultism. It is the title of Ishtar, or Astarte, the main goddess of Babylon. Should the true followers of Christ read and be entertained with Harry Potter books, the witchcraft repackaged?
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