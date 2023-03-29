A Day in the Life of Cannabis Jimmy at the Philie Cheese Steak Restaurant and Bistro in Medellin, Colombia , sucking up a mico brewed beer spewing words of wisdom for humanity.
I like to have a good time where ever I go. And these micro brewed ice cold beers are very tasty.
