Joe Biden Caught Hoarding Classified Documents - Where is the Media Frenzy??

TUCKER: Joe Biden caught hoarding classified documents at DC Think Tank Office… after every person connected to him said Trump could never run for office again and would need to go to jail for also having classified documents
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.