Joe Biden Caught Hoarding Classified Documents - Where is the Media Frenzy??
TUCKER: Joe Biden caught hoarding classified documents at DC Think Tank Office… after every person connected to him said Trump could never run for office again and would need to go to jail for also having classified documents

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
