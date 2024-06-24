Battle Readiness Requires Standing for Truth and Sharing the Gospel - Col. David Giammona

Col. David Giammona wants Christians to be “battle ready” to face Satan in the End Times. As a prophecy scholar, U.S. Army chaplain, and president of Battle Ready Ministries, he is passionate about equipping the soldiers of God’s army to go into the world and not only proclaim the gospel but stand firm for the truth. David explains how every area of our world and culture is being influenced by the forces of darkness. He also outlines exactly how Israel factors into the oncoming End Times prophecies that have been revealed in scripture through Revelation and other Old Testament passages. He warns Christians about the Antichrist who will soon come on the scene and cautions that the last days are closer than you might think!









Jesus WILL come back - are you rapture ready





Iran and Turkey would love to see Israel wiped out and are setting the stage for that to happen





There are signs we are living in the End Times, like the massive media deception as well as deception within the church





Israel is the centerpiece to the entire End Times prophetic narrative









