BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Battle Readiness Requires Standing for Truth and Sharing the Gospel - Col. David Giammona
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
13 views • 10 months ago

Col. David Giammona wants Christians to be “battle ready” to face Satan in the End Times. As a prophecy scholar, U.S. Army chaplain, and president of Battle Ready Ministries, he is passionate about equipping the soldiers of God’s army to go into the world and not only proclaim the gospel but stand firm for the truth. David explains how every area of our world and culture is being influenced by the forces of darkness. He also outlines exactly how Israel factors into the oncoming End Times prophecies that have been revealed in scripture through Revelation and other Old Testament passages. He warns Christians about the Antichrist who will soon come on the scene and cautions that the last days are closer than you might think!



TAKEAWAYS


Jesus WILL come back - are you rapture ready


Iran and Turkey would love to see Israel wiped out and are setting the stage for that to happen


There are signs we are living in the End Times, like the massive media deception as well as deception within the church


Israel is the centerpiece to the entire End Times prophetic narrative



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Military Guide to Disarming Deception video: https://bit.ly/4aLiqMx

Military Guide to Disarming Deception book: https://amzn.to/4csfLZf

Your Mission in God’s Army book: https://amzn.to/4exZhR2

Gabb Wireless (get $25 off all devices with code TINA): Gabbwireless.com/promo/Tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COL. DAVID GIAMMONA

Website: https://davidjgiammona.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GiammonaDavid

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/david.j.giammona/


🔗 CONNECT WITH BATTLE READY MINISTRIES

Website: https://battle-ready.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/battlereadyministriesUSA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/battlereadyministries/

X: https://twitter.com/battlereadymin

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3Rzp01K


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Sanus 1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
satanchristiansprophecysatanicdevilend timesantichristsoldiersbattleministriesdiscernmenttina griffincounter culture mom showdavid giammona
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy