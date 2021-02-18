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46 residents in Spanish nursing home die after receiving covid 19 vaccine ( plus more news )
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710 views • February 18, 2021
Hi in today’s video I share an article about 46 residents in Spanish nursing home die after receiving covid 19 vaccine plus other deaths after receiving the covid jab . https://gloria.tv/post/Dwdnc9WkS8UW6wWvzZ7VBPVTS
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
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