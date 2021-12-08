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Exposing the connection between the COVID shot, Roe v. Wade, and the pro-life movement
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20 views • December 08, 2021
Pro-Life leader Eric Scheidler of the Pro-Life Action League admits to being highly optimistic about Roe vs. Wade being overturned, but the son of the late pro-life hero Joe Scheidler is urging fellow Christians to keep the pressure on. "We've been inviting people to get active," said Scheidler. "Pray for the justices. If you go to overturnroe.org you can go to a form where you can actually be assigned a specific justice to pray for, so that we are blanketing all nine justices with prayer, including those on the other side."
In this interview with LifeSite's Jim Hale, Scheidler shares the reason for his optimism about the end of Roe vs. Wade, and makes a strong case for the implications affecting other life issues such as forced vaccination.
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In this interview with LifeSite's Jim Hale, Scheidler shares the reason for his optimism about the end of Roe vs. Wade, and makes a strong case for the implications affecting other life issues such as forced vaccination.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Banned_Joe_Interview_120821
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_Banned_Joe_Interview_120821
Follow LifeSite on social media: Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: Telegram: https://t.me/jhwesten Gab: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jhwesten/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten
https://www.banned.video/
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