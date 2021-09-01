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CJ Pearson On Being A Conservative In A Major University In America
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70 views • September 01, 2021
Activist and commentator, CJ Pearson, joins Owen on the War Room to discuss white liberals, the Afghanistan situation, and going to college in 2021.
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