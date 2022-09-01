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Bruce Lee 1940-1973
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
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192 views • September 01, 2022

Lee was the son of Grace Ho and Lee Hoi-chuen, a Cantonese opera star based in Hong Kong. He was born in San Francisco on November 27, 1940 while his parents were visiting the city for his father's concert tour abroad. Lee died on July 20, 1973, at the age of 32. Since his death, Lee has continued to be a prominent influence on modern combat sports, including judo, karate, mixed martial arts, and boxing, as well as modern popular culture, including film, television, comics, animation and video games. Time named Lee one of the 100 most important people of the 20th century.


:28 Be Like Water

2:15 Bruce Lee Ping Pong, Lighting Matches

2:42 Sparring

4:05 Chuck Norris (Comic Con San Diego 1975) Explains What Really Killed Bruce Lee

4 clips, 9:30

Thumbnail: https://brucelee.com/

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