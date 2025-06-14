BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I Went to a "No Kings" Protest. Here Is What I Saw
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1101 followers
190 views • 1 day ago

Fort Walton Beach, FL— Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters gathered on June 14, President Trump's 79th birthday, Flag Day, and the U.S. Army's 250th birthday, to fight "authoritarianism," "racism," and mass deportations.

The "No Kings" protests, which boast having nearly 2,000 planned events across the country, are a "day of defiance," according to their website. "Whether you're outraged by attacks on civil rights, skyrocketing costs, abductions and disappearances, the gutting of essential services, or the assault on free speech—this moment is for you," organizers said in an advertisement.

"No Kings" lists over 200 partners on the website that are supporting the protests, including left-wing giants such as the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, the American Humanist Association, the Bernie Sanders Campaign, Greenpeace, the Freedom From Religion Foundation, and literally hundreds more.

While no other visible media presence was there, the Liberty Sentinel's Andrew Muller was on the ground at the protest and interviewed a wide variety of participants.

Keywords
protestlibtardsi went to ano kingshere is what i saw
