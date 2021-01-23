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Andrew Torba Claimed That People Like CharlieBrownAU Were Safe On Gab Before Gab Banned Him
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12 views • January 23, 2021
Apologist Justin Derby responds to a recent interview where Gab CEO Andrew Torba claimed that people with minority political views were safe on Gab as long as they didn't say or do anything illegal by pointing out that CharlieBrownAU was that very person Torba claimed was safe on Gab, and Gab banned him anyways.

Glenn Beck asks Andrew Torba if National Socialists are allowed on GAB:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/53MPhzyUyN70/

Terrence Popp, Matty Rose, and CharlieBrownAU Get Banned From Gab:
https://www.brighteon.com/3b2b3c90-e8ab-4487-a125-5fc1fd9c9677

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