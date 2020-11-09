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Dr. Anthony Fauci - TWiV Interview Jul. 16, 2020 - RT-PCR Statement at 3:50 Minutes
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56 views • November 09, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci joins This Week in Virology to discuss SARS-CoV-2 transmission, testing, immunity, pathogenesis, vaccines, and preparedness. July 16th, 2020.
Summary of Anthony Fauci's PCR statement @ 3:50 minutes: "With a cycle threshold of 35 or more, the chances of the result being replication competent are minuscule. At 37 you can almost never culture virus. Even at 36 it's dead nucleotides, period."
Original TWiV YouTube video channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_Vy6fgaBPE&;feature=youtu.be
Summary of Anthony Fauci's PCR statement @ 3:50 minutes: "With a cycle threshold of 35 or more, the chances of the result being replication competent are minuscule. At 37 you can almost never culture virus. Even at 36 it's dead nucleotides, period."
Original TWiV YouTube video channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_Vy6fgaBPE&;feature=youtu.be
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