Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CRAZY! MARINA ABRAMOVIC AS UKRAINE AMBASSADOR? - Zelensky Wants Spirit Cooker Building SCHOOLS!
channel image
World Alternative Media
2402 Subscribers
130 views
Published a day ago

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!


HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1


BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE:

https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/


Josh Sigurdson reports on the crazy news of Zelensky calling for spirit cooker Marina Abramovic to become an ambassador to Ukraine as well as help in rebuilding schools.

Abramovic who has ties to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell openly drinks blood among other things we won't mention here.

She's involved with major celebrities and of course Hillary Clinton. Her shows are entirely Satanic and promotes evil.

She's been very outspoken about Ukraine and Russia. The Serbian has stated she stands behind Ukraine to the end. She's quoted Gandhi (which is ironic) saying she doesn't want to see another drop of blood spilled. Yet she supports the war and promotes the death of Russians.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to get huge amounts of money from the United States and Canada as they bomb the Russian Crimean fleet headquarters.

This is a scripted war to bring the world to its knees.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE:

https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10


BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE:

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/


LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/


GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM


GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com


STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/


OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/


OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/


Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1


FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia


FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia


See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media


JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/


JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia


JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314


FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!


Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia


Help keep independent media alive!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2023

Keywords
freedomnewspoliticsnwoww3conspiracyukrainecrimeaepsteinjosh sigurdsonzelenskygreat resetwammarina ambramovic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket