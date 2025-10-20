THE SURE MERCIES OF DAVID ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-OCT 20 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Certain Shortcomings of King David Are Infamous; Nevertheless, God Called David a Man After His Own Heart, and David Received Special Consideration from the Lord. First, an Outline of David's Biography: David the Shepherd Boy, the Boy Warrior, the Rising Star, the Fleeing Fugitive, and the Anointed of the Lord. David Likened to Melchizedek and David Promised an Heir Would Sit on a Throne Forever. Then--the Greater Than David Is Spotlighted: King of Righteousness + King of Glory